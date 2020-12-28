Jerelene ‘Jackie’ Swadley Kiser
Jerelene “Jackie” Swadley Kiser, 89, of Rockingham, was born into eternal life Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born May 11, 1931, in Brandywine, W.Va., to the late Everette and Lola Irene Swadley Propst. Jerelene is also preceded in death by her husband, Everette Berlin Kiser.
Jerelene attended Franklin High School in Franklin, W.Va. She was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church since 1951 and served on multiple church committees. Mrs. Kiser was one of the very finest and was a faithful servant of God in raising and caring for her family, enjoying friendships with others and serving her community and church. She also had a love for quilt making. Her four children were blessed to have spent time with her on Christmas Day.
She is survived by three sons, Charles E. Kiser and wife, Susan, David B. Kiser and wife, Donna, and Keith A. Kiser and wife, Teresa; one daughter, Ellen K. Grove and husband, Gregory; six grandchildren, Yolanda Obaugh and husband, Steve, Sarah Olka and husband, Darren, Christopher Kiser and wife, Jennifer, Bryce Kiser and wife, Ansley, Luke Kiser and wife, Isabella, and Lyndsey Grove; three great-grandchildren, Victoria Corte and husband, Jonathan, Amanda Messick and fiancé, Chris Wilkins, and Cooper Kiser; three brothers, Bill Swadley and late wife, Jean, Ronnie Swadley and wife, Ellie, and Donnie Swadley and wife, Millie; one sister, Phyllis Hedrick and late husband, Jake; and beloved pet, Toby.
Due to COVID concerns, the family will be having a private service.
A viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
