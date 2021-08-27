Jeremiah Varick Flory
God Will Uplift
Honorable Defender
Nothing brings more joy, happiness, or anxiety than holding your newborn in your arms; a gift from God that you are able to love and cherish. On Oct. 31, 2014, Jeremy and Javonne experienced that joy for the first time when Varick was born.
For six years Varick brought immense joy and happiness to his family and all those who had the opportunity to know him. Varick had a bubbly spirit and joyful demeanor that was contagious. He lived life large and enthusiastically. Dance parties with Varina, card games and cuddling with mom, fishing with dad, and swimming with his cousins were all grand adventures. Varick’s love for exploring and experiencing the world around him was inspiring.
Life was full of simple pleasures for Varick. He loved riding bicycle, climbing the tree in the front yard, and stomping in puddles with his neighborhood buddies. He loved collecting “treasures” of colorful leaves, sparkly rocks, and sticks like swords to share with his family. He loved his family, his friends, and most of all he loved God. Varick took the challenges of life in stride with the strength and confidence of a conquerer. He survived a crazy year of virtual kindergarten turned hybrid at Algonkian Elementary School. He mastered riding a bike, swimming, roller skating, and enjoyed playing soccer. He was always on the go and his joy for life will be remembered by those he’d met.
The last challenge that Varick faced was a short but intense battle with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). On Aug. 23, 2021, Varick passed from his parent's loving care into his Heavenly Father's outstretched arms. Although Varick’s adventure here on earth is over, we can rest in the assurance that his new life, his new adventure in Heaven, is the best adventure yet! As believers, we take comfort that we will see Varick again.
Varick will be forever missed and remembered by his mom, Javonne Flory; his dad and stepmom, Jeremy and Kari Melson; his sister, Varina; his step-siblings, Eva, Zoe, and Rhys; his grandparents, Jim and June Flory and Brad and Lori Melson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Varick was greeted in heaven by his uncle Justin, his cousin, Logan, and distant cousins, Brian, Arielle, and Tyson among others.
A visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Va.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Potomac Baptist Church, Sterling, Va.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday at Timberville Cemetery, Timberville, Va.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
