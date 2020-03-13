The Memorial Service for Jeremy Ian King has been canceled and will be held at a later date.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Harrisonburg Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus
- Retirement Communities Taking Steps To Ward Off COVID-19
- Area Schools Cancel Class For Today
- Virginia Coronavirus Count Increases From 17 To 30 In A Day
- Gov. Northam Orders K-12 Schools Closed For Two Weeks
- Build-Your-Own Pizza Place Coming To Penn Laird
- JMU Suspends In-Person Classes
- James Madison, Bridgewater College Suspend In-Person Classes; 'Preemptive' Action With No Coronavirus Cases Reported On Campus
- Middle School After-School Programs To Close
- New Things Happening At Massanutten
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.