Jeremy Ian King
Jeremy Ian King, 32, a resident of Harrisonburg, died unexpectedly March 8, 2020 at his home from natural causes.
A son of Jeremy and Cindy King, he was born on October 19, 1987 in Raleigh, NC. Ian graduated from Broadway High School in 2005, and found his roots of excellence in leadership and community through his endeavors in obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Ian then realized these roots when he began working at Dynamic Aviation in 2017. He quickly excelled and vaulted to a supervisor role, and took part in numerous leadership development programs, including Dynamic’s own, as well at the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Leadership program and Building Optimal Leaders by Design (BOLD). He was dearly loved by his peers, and deeply respected by all who knew him.
Ian loved sports, fast cars, and weird music, but if you were lucky enough to know him you would know what he really loved the most were people – wholeheartedly and selflessly.
On May 9, 2015, after years of devoted and effortless friendship, Ian married his best friend, Heather King, who survives. There are no deeper truths than the understanding that there was no Ian without Heather. He is also survived by Heather and Ian’s beloved fur baby, Hank; his loving parents, Jeremy and Cynthia King of Broadway, VA, two siblings, Phil King of Harrisonburg and Nikki King of Knoxville, TN; father and mothers-in-law, Doug and Teresa Frazier of Harrisonburg and Kathleen O’Malley of Harrisonburg; brothers and sister-in-law, Courtney and Daniel Frazier of Harrisonburg, and Sunny English of Harrisonburg; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Bertha Robinson, Sally Burke, and Bernard King, as well as his cousins, Jackie Godwin, Lewis Anderson and John Graham.
Beyond his family, Ian’s greatest contribution to his community can be found in his life-long association and comradery with the men and women of the Duck, as well as with countless other friends, whose lives were forever enriched by Ian’s presence and infinite grace.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 AM at Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater, VA.
Memorial contributions may be sent on behalf of Heather King to 1310 Little Sorrell Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements. There will be no public viewing. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
