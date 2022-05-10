Jeremy Joseph Phillips, 31, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Born Aug. 24, 1990, at home in Preston, Idaho, he was affectionately called “Idaho Joe”, later known as “Candy Andy.” Jeremy was a son of Johnnie O. “J.O.” Phillips Jr. and the late Yvonne McQueen Phillips. In addition to his father, he is survived by seven siblings, Jody Tambura (Mel), Tonya Heaton (Todd), Amanda Davison (Brian), Elizabeth Terry (Justin), Jonathan Phillips (Amber), Hannah Phillips-Driver (Ben), and Joel-Michael Phillips, as well as a daughter, Avianna Jolie Charles: I love you forever, I like you for always, my daughter forever you’ll be. He is also survived by 25 nieces and nephews.
Jeremy had a passionate vision to inspire and engage others. He was drawn to the outcast and broken. Jeremy believed that by the year 2024, he would be a millionaire and he carried this dream wherever he went in his Bible. He died pursuing it. His heart was always moved by the presence of God but unraveled by the temptations of life. He was cuddly and tender; bubbly and sweet. His smile would carry you into his heart and his tender eyes would soften your hardness. He was unafraid to fail and only believed and lived to succeed, adventure and the outdoors were his passion. As a shareholder in the Green Bay Packers and an entrepreneur of endless opportunities, Jeremy raced to the finish as “Candy Andy” the Candy Man. A Military Veteran who served his country in Kuwait. His other passions included basketball, camping, rafting, hiking, cliff jumping, creative investments, etc.… He never met a stranger.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor J.O. Phillips officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
