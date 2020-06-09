Jeremy Lee Driver, 40, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 15, 1980, and was a son of Gordon S. and Wanda (Airey) Driver.
Jeremy was the general manager and CPA at P Bradley & Sons and co-owner of Valley Paper Recycling and investor and board member in Pale Fire Brewing. He was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. Jeremy received his Master's degree from the University of Virginia in accounting.
He was united in marriage on Aug. 17, 2002, to Heather Flory Driver.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his children, Bryce Driver and Avery Driver; his sister, Wendy Rhodes and husband, Vincent, of Rockingham; and his brother, Kevin Driver and wife, Amanda, of Dayton. He is also survived by his grandmother, Anna K. Driver of Sarasota, Fla.; father-in-law, Phil Flory and wife, Ellie; sister-in law, Courtney Duffey and husband, Andy; brother-in-law, Seth Flory and eight nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
