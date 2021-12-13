Jeremy Lee Morris, 36, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Nov. 10, 1985, he was the son of Winston and Sharon Morris.
He graduated from Spotswood High School in 2004, where he played basketball and baseball. On Aug. 16, 2014, he married the love of his life, Samantha Gene Rogers Morris. They had three beautiful children together, Gavin Lee, Caleb Grant, and Ava Brielle.
Jeremy was employed at Coca-Cola in Staunton as an Account Sales Representative. He was a member of Furnace United Methodist Church in Elkton. He enjoyed playing ball with everyone, especially his children. His most recent adventure led him to start the Skyline Sluggers travel ball team where he had such a positive impact on our community’s youth. Jeremy was an avid hunter, fisherman and coach. He dedicated himself to help anyone who needed it, whether asked or not. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Winford Lee Morris. He is survived by his wife, Samantha and their three children, Gavin, Caleb and Ava; parents, Winston and Sharon Morris; paternal grandmother, Nioka Morris; maternal grandparents, Isaac and JoAnn Dovel; parents-in-law Michael and Kimberly Sampson; brothers, Nathan and fiancée, Kelly, Jonathan and wife, Courtney; brother-in-law, Trenton Rogers; nieces, Olivia, Khloe, Jasmine, Savanna, Zariee; nephew, Julian; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Furnace United Methodist Church on Naked Creek with Pastor Michael Plasters officiating. Burial will follow at the Merica Family Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jeremy’s family to assist with expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
