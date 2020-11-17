Jeremy Lynn Baugher
Jeremy Lynn Baugher, 28, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Harrisonburg on March 14, 1992, a son of Leslie Anne (Hiner) Sites and Matthew Sites, of Dayton, and the late Ray Lynn Baugher.
Jeremy was a landscaper for Christian’s Landscaping. He was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church. Jeremy graduated from Turner Ashby High School, class of 2010. He loved the outdoors, fishing and riding motorcycles and snowboarding and music.
Surviving in addition to his mother and step father, are his two sisters, Rebecca Knight, of Harrisonburg, and Samantha Bruce and husband Andy, of Fishersville; a brother, Shane Sites and wife, Jenny, of Chester; his grandfather, Joe Hiner, of Dayton, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Glenn (Hull) Hiner, paternal grandparents, Perry and Jeanette Baugher.
A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, and will be live streamed from Jeremy’s obituary page at johnsonfs.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.