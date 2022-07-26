Jeremy Scott Helmick, 41, of Crimora, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 5, 1980, and was a son of Brenda (Warr) Dolin and Jeffrey Helmick.
Jeremy had worked as a truck driver for Smiths Transport. He attended Cross Keys Worship Center.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his grandmother, Mary Faye (Querry) Warr Roadcap; brother, Jaime Riddel and wife, Laura; and nephews, Alex Riddel and Kevin Riddel. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Charles J. Warr Sr.
A service celebrating the life of Jeremy will be held July 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Worship Center with Pastor Anthony Van Pelt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, Va.
