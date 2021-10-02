Jeremy Wayne Harper, 41, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Mr. Harper was born on May 24, 1980, in Rockingham, Va., to Delmas Wayne and Denise Lorraine Shirkey Harper, who survive. He was 1998 graduate of Turner Ashby High School. Mr. Harper served in the Army until he was medically discharged. He worked for several years at Danone’s cold storage facility as a forklift operator. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed golfing and fishing in his free time.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Stacy Harper; children, Kimberly Knicely Malvaez and husband, Mauricio, of Dayton, Sierra Lynne Knicely of Harrisonburg, and Austin Tyler Harper of Harrisonburg; step-sons, Dallas Michael Harper of Dayton, and Jared Wilson Harper of Harrisonburg; a sister, Breanne Harper Rist and husband, Jay, of Beckley, WV; grandparents, Norman and Glenna Harper of Dayton; grandchildren, Persephone May Pack, Alexander Leon Pack, and Brent Edward Arey; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and a nephew.
Mr. Harper was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Ruth Shirkey, and his aunts, Kimberly Shirkey and Janice Keller.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mayland with Pastor Tim Harvey officiating.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolence may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
