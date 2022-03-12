Jeremy Wayne Chandler, 29, husband of Jillian Elizabeth (Craig) Chandler, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Jeremy was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on December 23, 1992, a son of Gerry Wayne Chandler and Teresa Kay (Harlow) Lam.
Jeremy was employed with Blue Ridge Property Solutions as a supervisor and so much more. He was involved in absolutely every aspect of the company and leaves impossible shoes to fill. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department, South River Volunteer Fire Department, and the Virginia Department of Forestry Wildland Firefighters as a dozer operator. Jeremy enjoyed riding dirt bikes, motocross, grilling, days at the lake, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Lyle Chandler and Florine Chandler; and maternal grandfather, James “Paw” Harlow.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of two years, is an expected baby girl, Paige Elizabeth; his mother, Teresa (Harlow) Lam and husband Jeffy of Staunton; his father, Gerry Wayne Chandler and wife Shelley of Stuarts Draft; three sisters, Jennifer Marie Snyder and fiancé Christian Chew, Alison Heinrich-Thomas and husband Brian, and Jenny Lam, all of Staunton; two brothers, David J. Heinrich of Fishersville and Timmy Marshall and wife Heather of Grottoes; maternal grandmother, Emily (Madison) Harlow of Staunton; mother-in-law, Susan (Karalevicz) Peters of Staunton; sister-in-law, Graceyn Craig; paternal step-grandparents, Jack and Patricia Hunt of Fishersville; maternal step-grandparents, Walter and Sue Lam of Penn Laird and Phyllis Todd of Bridgewater; special aunt and uncle, Connie and Barry Lotts; special nieces, Cierra Chew, Emberly Campbell, and Regan Thomas; special nephews, Trenton Southerly and Gabriel Heinrich; and a number of aunts, uncles, many special friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church by Pastor Shawna Hiner and Pastor Bryson Smith.
Burial will follow the service in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers are Dillon Hutchinson, Blake Fitzgerald, Christian Chew, Joe Marvec, T.J. Adkins, Barry Lotts, Colten Lotts, Hunter Rowzie, and Dakota Boyers.
Honorary Pallbearers are Trenton Southerly, David Heinrich, Gabriel Heinrich, Morgan Rowzie, and members of the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department and South River Volunteer Fire Department.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Swartzel Shop Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401, South River Volunteer Fire Department, 5842 N Lee Hwy, Fairfield, Virginia 24435, or the GoFundMe page for Jillian Chandler and baby Paige at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jillian-prepare-for-next-steps?qid=627e4a4359e9460ac749541b98c135ae
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
