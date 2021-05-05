Jeroline “Jerry” Alverdia Morris Monger, 78, a lifelong resident of Elkton, went home to the Lord on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton.
She was born Aug. 26, 1942, the youngest of seven children to the late Lewis Art and Alverdia Morris.
Jerry graduated from Elkton High School in 1961. She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ where she served as a Sunday School teacher and helped with countless programs, Bible Schools and other activities over the years. She was a life member and officer of the Jr. Order of United American Mechanics, Lodge No. 149, Ladies Auxiliary. She was an active volunteer in the early years with EAUS.
In addition to being a homemaker, Jerry also worked at Dean Lumber Company in the paint department. She was a loyal caregiver, showing God’s love and grace to her family her entire life. She enjoyed cooking dinner for her family and did so most evenings making the best sweet tea and lemonade. She loved vacationing with family to the beach and camping on the Skyline Drive and always made vacations an adventure of a lifetime.
On April 28, 1962, she married the love of her life, Gerald Karl Monger, who preceded her in death on March 9, 2013.
Jerry is survived by two daughters, Tracey Monger Breeden and husband, Tony, and Amy Monger, all of Elkton; three grandchildren, Jennifer Stroop and husband, Aaron, and Cody Monger and wife, Kara, of McGaheysville and Jessica Moubray and companion, Daniel Beasley, of Elkton; stepgranddaughter, Lori Taylor and husband, Dustin, of Port Republic; and six great-grandchildren, Karleigh and Reese Stroop, River and Ridge Monger and Kaylee and Reagan Taylor. She is also survived by a number of favorite nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nathan Wayne Moubray and Christopher Luke Jerrells; brothers and sisters, Owen Morris, Lynwood Morris, Jennings Morris, Lucille Shifflett and husband, Norris, Arnold Morris and wife, Lois, and Marguerite Dean and husband, Randall.
Pastor Dan Bassett will conduct a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Elk Run Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life Service at noon on Friday, May 7, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Elkton.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may also call the “homeplace” at any time.
Memorial donations may be sent to EAUS, P.O. Box 383, Elkton, VA 22827 or Bethel United Church of Christ, 2451 Bethel Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
