Jerry Allen Cook
Jerry Allen Cook, 70, a resident of Staunton, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Cook was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Alvin Oakley and Edna Wright Cook.
He drove a delivery truck and was affectionately known as “The Bread Man.” He had three loves in life--his children, grandchildren and eight fur-babies and was devoted to all of them. He regularly attended Bethany and Parnassus United Methodist churches.
On Sept. 1, 1974, he married Carolyn June Showalter Cook, who passed away May 14, 2017.
Surviving are his children, Christina Cook, Candice Shull and husband, Mike, Shawn Cook and wife, Jennifer, all of Staunton; siblings, Judy Grove and husband, Larry, of Mount Sidney, Wayne Cook and wife, Darlene, of Grottoes, and Carl Cook of Gainesville, Fla.; and grandchildren, Blake Lear, Nate Gunnell, Hannah Cook, Sarah Cook, Ethan Cook, and Aria Cook.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at McMullen Funeral Home with the Rev. Shawn Cook officiating. A reception and time of sharing for friends and family will follow at Parnassus United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family wishes to thank Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their excellent care and guidance.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
