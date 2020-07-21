Jerry Andrew Blair, 59, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home.
Born in Wilmington, Ohio, on July 15, 1961, he was the youngest of the children of the late Marie V. (Cyrus) and Alonzo Blair.
Jerry grew up on a farm in Hillsboro, Ohio, and had many fond memories and wildly inappropriate stories of his time with the colorful people he knew in his younger days.
A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Jerry pursued a career in journalism that took him from Ohio to Oregon, Alaska, Nevada, North Carolina and Virginia. He also spent time in Florida he’d recount with vigor after a few drinks.
He loved the work of newspapering, and hated Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Jerry most recently worked in production at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia in Stuarts Draft following a short stint at the News Virginian in Waynesboro.
For about a dozen years, Jerry was an editor of the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, where he influenced many young reporters who still appreciate his mentorship.
He connected with co-workers over his many interests, including history, movies, television, sports and music. Here’s what a few had to say.
“Sorry to hear the news. Couldn’t get out the door after filing late stories without a good convo at his corner desk.”
“So many convos at the corner desk. I would hang around for hours after my weekend shift just chatting with him.”
“Jerry had an infectious laugh tough to ignore in the newsroom. And his love of actor Sam Rockwell was legendary. Though he preferred Meatwad to Master Shake from Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force animated series, we didn't hold that against him.”
“I did consider him a mentor. I'll never put ‘ize’ on the end of words. What's utilize for when you've got use? He was really good at what he did. And he had passion for it until it drove him crazy.”
Completely lacking in pretension, Jerry’s knowledge was immense and impressive, though he’d be the last to admit it. He could explain the intricacies of the Civil War, then jump into a conversation about the finer points of Jimmy Stewart’s acting career and immediately launch into a discussion of Neil Young’s catalogue without missing a beat, but was also not above laughing at a good fart joke.
He’ll be missed more than he knew.
Jerry is survived by siblings, Alice K. Cyrus, 65, of Mount Dora, Fla., Garnet Millburn, 85, of Richland, N.C., Francis Barrett, 78, of Boston, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Willard Blair, Alonzo Blair Jr., Franklin Blair, Hugh William Blair, Ruth Blair, Margaret Blair and Louise Blair.
No formal service is planned at this time, but all are welcome to attend an informal celebration of life at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg on Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Online condolences may be left at www.https://www.johnsonfs.com.
