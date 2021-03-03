Jerry Ann Jackson
Jerry Ann Jackson, 76, of Elkton, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home. She was born April 19, 1944, in New Market, and was the daughter of the late John Calvin and Fern Rebecca Silvious Olinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Jackson Jr., and two infant brothers.
Jerry was raised in Shenandoah County and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. She began a career with Genie Manufacturing in Shenandoah, later worked in administration at Massanutten Resort, and then managed an ABC store in Winchester. Jerry attended Fields United Methodist Church and volunteered at Elkton Area United Services. She enjoyed being in the outdoors and both fishing and hiking.
Surviving are a daughter, Julie Lang and husband, Tommy Beach of McGaheysville; two sons, Scott Lang of Elkton and John Lang and wife, Stephanie, of Weyers Cave; grandchildren, Mabel, Miranda, Abigail, Emily, Bethany, Hailee and Jacob and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
