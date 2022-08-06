Jerry Edward Diehl Sr.
Jerry Edward Diehl Sr., 79, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Grottoes.
He was born on December 10, 1942, and was a son of the late Silas “S.J.” and Inez (Marshall) Diehl.
Jerry worked at Reynolds Metals in Grottoes for 36 1/2 years then went to Waynesboro City Transportation for 21 years where he trained bus drivers. Many have said Jerry was the best boss they ever had. He served his country in the US Army.
Jerry was a jokester. He never met a stranger. He was “Mr. Fix It” to almost everything. Over the years Jerry was Granddaddy to many because his wife kept kids, one special young lady won over our hearts, Delanee, who was his granddaughter as well. Jerry loved his family, his fast cars and fixing them up. Jerry loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and NY Yankees. Jerry was particular with his yard and vehicles. He would work from the time he got up till he went to bed.
Jerry praised his kids and grandkids. He would show up to as many games as possible and praise the kids, and encouraged them to give 100%. If they didn’t do something right he would practice with them after the games. We all know he was hands on but it was to make them better and make them who they are today. Jerry will be missed deeply.
Jerry is survived by a devoted wife and caregiver, Judy F. Diehl. They were married 56 years ago.
Jerry is also survived by his children, Terry Emrich and husband, Jeff, of Elkton, and JJ Diehl of Grottoes; four grandchildren, Jerrica Turner and husband, Jeremy, Jerrick Diehl and girlfriend, Kylie, Silas Diehl, and Jacob McCallister and fiance, Jessica; six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Breelyn, and Carter and three other who live out of state. Carter was recently born and Jerry always asked about the baby daily. Jerry had one brother, Bobby L. Diehl, Sr., and wife, Lois, of Grottoes, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
The family would like to thank Sentara Hospice for their care and help.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
