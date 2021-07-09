Jerry Eugene Marshall
Jerry Eugene Marshall passed from this life on June 30, 2021. A native of Durbin, W.Va., Jerry was born on Dec. 31, 1955. In his early life Jerry spent many years deep sea fishing from coastal Maine to the waters of Argentina. When his father became ill, he moved back to West Virginia. He found his way to Harrisonburg several decades ago, where he became known to many students for his ability to fix their computers. Jerry also loved animals and often spoiled them while serving as a pet sitter for various friends. He was an avid fan of sci-fi and conspiracy theories and was a fantastic story teller who shared a delightful mix of common sense and tall tales. Jerry had a holy irreverence for rules which sometimes made life more difficult for him and his friends.
Yet, his deepest legacy was his commitment to seek the welfare of homeless persons in the area. He volunteered faithfully to staff the shower and laundry facilities at the Asbury Methodist Church. Friends of Jerry often discovered that if they gave him a $20 or $50 bill, Jerry--though virtually cashless himself--would pass most or all of it along to persons he deemed to be in greater need. He dreamed of having land to put up a tent village to provide support services for the homeless.
Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name can be made to the fund for the homeless at Asbury Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
