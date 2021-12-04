Jerry Franklin Stout, 81, of McArthur, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. He was born January 12, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Franklin K. and Ruth Furest Stout. Jerry was the widow of the late Carla Beymer Stout.
He retired from Tenneco Automotive in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Jerry is survived by his son, Kelly Stout of Petal, Mississippi; daughters, Wendy (Ronald) Howell of West Point, Mississippi, and Nicole (Taylor) Hender of Tornado, West Virginia; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Glen Stout of Zaleski; sister, Linda Webb of Zaleski and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Roger Stout.
No services will be held. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio.
