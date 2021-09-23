Jerry Lee Diener, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Sept. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH with siblings at his side and his favorite gospel music filling the room. He was born Nov. 11, 1946, in Tuscola, Ill., the son of the late Henry and Mary Beachey Diener.
Jerry is survived by his siblings, Ann (Paul) Yoder and Eugene (Gloria) Diener of Harrisonburg, Ron (Marilyn Lehman) Diener of Staunton, Verna Townsend of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Mary (James) Sutter of Ionia, Mich. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, (Steve, Carlon, Ana Lisa, Chris, Gigi, Obie, Brian, Jared, Andrew, Joel, Rachel and Aaron) and by his great-nieces and great-nephews (Jai, Lenore, Jericho, Judah, Teo, Cyrus, Frances, Simone, Isaiah, Carlee, Camden, Marcus and Levi).
Jerry’s siblings describe him as the hub around which their family revolved for his first 17 years of life; a nonverbal magnet who drew others to him by the energy of his presence. His vulnerability inspired a strong sense of empathy and resilience in his siblings. Jerry had a strong gaze and a quick reflex. He enjoyed Sunday afternoon drives with his siblings, Dairy Queen ice cream cones, ripe bananas, and outdoor walks.
For the past 20 years, Jerry was a resident of the Wright House of Pleasant View Homes where he made strong connections with caregivers and residents. The family conveys deep gratitude to those who cared for him with compassion and dedication.
A private burial will be held at Duck Run Cemetery on Friday with Chaplain David Gullman officiating. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 23, at the pavilion at Duck Run Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. COVID protocol will be observed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
