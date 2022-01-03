Jerry Lee Golliday Jr., 59, of Quicksburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. Jerry was born May 17, 1962, and was a son of Kennie Jo Ours.
He was a truck driver for Gemini Transport (Loves Travel Stop) and he was a 1981 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. Jerry Lee was a loving, dedicated father and my forever husband. First being his family. Second was his trucking career. Jerry Lee had the biggest heart and would help anyone or give you the shirt off his back. Jerry Lee will be greatly missed by his family and everyone.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Wilcox-Golliday; one son, Matthew Kyle Golliday; two daughters, Alexis Rae Golliday and Brynlee Paige Golliday; a brother, Cecil Lynn Golliday; two nieces, Emily Brooke Lucas and Erica Blaire Biller and husband, Kullen, and his father, Jerry Lee Golliday Sr.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
