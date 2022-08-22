Jerry Lee Mason, 68, of Quicksburg, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2022, into the arms of his heavenly Father.
He was born June 15, 1954, in New Market to the late Gayle and Doris Mae Jones Mason.
Jerry retired from Shentel after over 30 years of service. After retirement, he worked for Shenandoah County Public Schools, was an owner/operator of a handyman business with his brother, Keith, and most recently worked for Mt. Jackson Farm Service. Jerry was a member and a deacon at the Life Church in Broadway. He was a man of faith, patient, humble, and loved his family, the outdoors, gardening, fishing, coffee and Sudoku.
On Oct. 8, 1983, he married the former Tersea Lohr, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Jeremy Mason and wife, Tracy, of Bridgewater and Josh Mason and wife, Rachel, of Harrisonburg; daughter, Brandy Funk and husband, Tim, of Mount Jackson; grandchildren, Michael Mason, Kate Mason, Colin Mason, Owen Mason, Amy Funk, Cameron Funk, Lily Funk and Leah Funk; brothers, Randy Mason and wife, Louise, of New Market and Keith Mason and wife, Brenda, of Mount Jackson; extended family, Phil Burner, Karen Fleming, Trenton Wilt, Aaron and Michelle Schroeder; brother-in-law, Charles Custer of Mount Jackson; his first wife and mother of his sons, Pam Adams of Bridgewater; mother-in-law, Arlena Lohr of Stanardsville; and stepmother-in-law, Thelma Lohr of Harrisonburg.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Custer and Wendy Mumaw and her husband, Keith.
Pastor Brian Gillispie will conduct a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday outdoors at the Forestville-Quicksburg Community Center, where due to limited seating bringing your own chair is encouraged.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Life Church of Broadway, P.O. Box 892, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
