Jerry Lee Yoder
Jerry Lee Yoder, 73, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Home. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth (Heatwole) Yoder and father of two sons, Jeremy and Adam.
Jerry was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Kalona, Iowa, to the late Duane E. and Ellen L. (Miller) Yoder. On Aug. 15, 1970, he married Elizabeth Jane Heatwole of Harrisonburg, Va., at Parkview Mennonite Church. They were married 50 years.
After graduating from Iowa Mennonite School in 1965, Jerry completed alternative service, through the PAX program in Algeria, for three years. He then attended Eastern Mennonite College where he met Liz. Jerry completed his education in 1972 at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, where he received his bachelor’s degree in animal science. Jerry owned and operated Riverland Poultry Inc. in Kalona, Iowa until 1999. During those years, he was active with the Iowa Egg Council, including serving as council president.
Jerry and Liz moved to Bridgewater, Va. in 1999, where he worked at The Home Depot until he retired in 2015. Jerry was a Ford Mustang enthusiast and enjoyed watching NASCAR, baseball, and basketball. He was known for his sense of humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Jerry and Liz were frequent hikers on Skyline Drive and enjoyed visiting National Parks.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Liz; two sons, Jeremy and Adam; daughters-in-law, Staci (Witthoft) and Jenni Holsinger; five grandchildren, Oliver, Isaac, Ravi, Phoebe, and Justin. He is also survived by sisters, LaVerta Butterbaugh, Susan Gingerich, Jane Borntrager, and Colette Yoder; and brothers, Miller Yoder and Verle Yoder.
Jerry was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2015. His family is extremely grateful for all the care and support from family, friends, neighbors, church, Home Instead, JMU’s Community Caregiver Network, Generations Crossing, Bridgewater Retirement Home, and UVA Neurology.
There will be a private family graveside service. A virtual celebration of life service will be available on the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church website after Jan. 1, 2021.
Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee and Harrisonburg Mennonite Church Compassion Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.