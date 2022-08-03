Jerry O’Dell McLeod Sr.
Jerry O’Dell McLeod Sr., of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. A son of the late Charles Bardwell and Susie Bates McLeod, he was born on Feb. 10, 1939, in El Dorado, Ark.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Bonnie Transou McLeod of Harrisonburg, Va.; two daughters, Deborah Kay Frisby of El Dorado, Ark. and Jerri Beth Smith and husband, Tracy, of Homer, La.; one son, Jerry O. McLeod Jr. of Little Rock, Ark.; a granddaughter, Kelsey Smith Moeller and husband, John, of Ruston, La.; and a niece, Shelia Ann Gilmore, also of Ruston, La. He leaves behind his beloved canine companion, Prince, who was his best buddy.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren located at 7600 Port Republic Road with Glenn Bollinger and George Fletcher officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
