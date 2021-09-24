Jerry Ray Simmons, 79, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home. He was born in Harrisonburg on April 6, 1942, and was a son of the late Ray Evers and Carrie Evelyn (Hollen) Simmons.
Jerry was a member of New Beginnings Church. Following his retirement from Perdue in Bridgewater, Jerry served as an Industrial Chaplain.
He was united in marriage on Oct. 7, 1967, to Kitty Ann (Harper) Simmons.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Kevin Ray Simmons and wife, Rebecca, of East Grand Forks, Minn., Jennifer Ann Martin of Bridgewater and Emily Wood of Palmyra; his sister, Linda Williams and husband, Dan, of Maryland; and brother, Benjamin Simmons and wife, Sondra, of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Gareth, Miriam, Muriel, Colwyn, Gabriel, and Kevin Forest.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at New Beginnings Church with Pastor Reuben Horst officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Church, 101 Pike Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
