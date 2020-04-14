Jerry Wayne Eugene Wright Jr., “Pete/Petie”, 48, passed away peacefully at his home on April 11, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Harrisonburg and a lot of communities.
He was a longtime electrician and worked with his uncle at Wright Electric for several years. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although he didn’t attend frequently, he did not let his faith go unknown. He enjoyed spending time with family, hunting and fishing.
He married Melissa Knighten Wright on Nov. 15, 1996. They shared not only many wonderful memories, but also four beautiful children together and he was a proud grandfather of three.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Frances Eckard Wright, and paternal grandparents, Eugene and Martha Wright.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Wright; father, Jerry Wright; brother, Ronald Wright and niece, Miranda Wright; sister, Mary Lou Wright and nephews, Adam and Josh Dawson; his four children, Kayla Wright, Brandi Wright and son, Gabriel Colon, Christopher Wright and daughter, Paisley Wright, Matthew Wright, and daughter, Alayla Wright.
“God never promised it would be easy, he promised he would be faithful.”
All services will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
