Jerry W. Martz, age 64, passed away from a tragic accident at his home in Dayton, Va., on Nov. 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Martz; his parents, Eugene and Dortha Jean Martz; and brother, Ronald Martz.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Martz; grandson, Cayden; daughter, Kimberly Fetters; and brother, James Martz.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m.
