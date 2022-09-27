Jerry Wayne Carper, 66, of Luray, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Mr. Carper was born in Harrisonburg on Saturday, May 19, 1956, and was a son of Colleen G. Burnshire Carper and the late Everett Lee Carper.
Jerry was raised in Rockingham County and graduated from Montevideo High School. Jerry went on to work at Massanutten Resort as a snowmaker. He later began a career in construction, becoming a master carpenter and specialized in high-end custom homes and equestrianism facilities. Jerry was a self-taught musician whose Gibson Les Paul guitar commonly carried the tunes of classic rock, folk and country. In his earlier years, Jerry proved to be an excellent marksman, enjoying local area shooting matches.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Teresa “Terri” Knaus Carper; his mother, Colleen Carper of Harrisonburg; a brother, Robert “Bob” Carper of Penn Laird; two stepsons, Jason Smith and companion, Sara Twigg, of Marshall and Thomas Smith and wife, Rachel, of Wyoming; nephews, Christopher Carper, Richard Carper, Robert Carper II, Dustin Carper and Blake Richardson; a niece, Jessica Pechie and sister-in-law, Carla Pechie and husband, Joseph, of New Market.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Frances Carper, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Charlotte Knaus.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Dan King officiating. Visitation will follow at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
