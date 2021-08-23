Jerry Wayne Eavers, 71, of Staunton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Envoy of Staunton. Jerry was born Nov. 25, 1949, a son of the late Stella Mae (Rexrode) and Ira Whitesel Eavers.
He is survived by a brother, Cecil L. Eavers and wife, Phyllis Juanita, of Verona; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, James W. Eavers and Edward Elijah Eavers.
A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
