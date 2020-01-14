Jerry Wayne Garrison
Jerry Wayne Garrison, 64, formerly of Grottoes, Va., died Dec. 17, 2019, in Lenoir, N.C. He was born in Rockingham County and was the son of the late John and Jean Morris Garrison. He is survived by one sister, Jennifer Dean and husband, Joe; several nieces and nephews.
Help celebrate his life with his family on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Junior Order building in Elkton, Va.
