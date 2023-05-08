Jerry Wayne Ryan
Jerry Wayne Ryan, 68, of New Market, Va., passed away May 4, 2023, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. He was born July 29, 1954, in New Market to the late Oscar Miller and Vivian Lucille Marston Ryan.
Jerry was a machinist and quality control inspector at Kennametal for 42 years. After retirement he worked part time at Shenvalee Golf Resort as a ranger. He was a member of St. Martins Lutheran Church of New Market. He enjoyed coaching youth activities and playing and coaching men’s softball. He enjoyed hunting, and especially enjoyed fishing North Mountain and Bass Anglerz fishing tournaments. He was a previous member of Shenvalee’s Men’s Club and enjoyed playing golf with “the gang” before health issues made it difficult.
On June 1, 1974, he married the former Patricia Ann Dove, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jeremy M. Ryan and girlfriend, Stephanie Dean, and her children, Isaac and Emma of New Market and Jonathan E. Ryan of New Market; one brother, Dale William “Bill” Ryan and partner, Wanda Adams, of Mount Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews; and special in his heart, his niece and great-niece, Sandy and Brooklyn High of Timberville.
Pastor George Feldman will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Monday at Zirkle Cemetery in New Market.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.