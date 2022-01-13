Jerry Wayne "Zeke" Craun, 81, of Weyers Cave, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Augusta Health.
He was born in Harrisonburg on July 30, 1940, and was a son of the late Oscar Dewey and Catherine Elizabeth (Barr) Craun.
Zeke was an electrician and had worked for RLC Ltd, Lough Brothers and Harmon Farm Supply. He attended Bridgewater Elementary School, Turner Ashby High School and North River High School. Zeke was a member of the Verona Moose Club, Harrisonburg Eagles, Harrisonburg Amvets and Weyers Cave Lions Club.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Wayne Craun and wife, Joyce Ann Craun, of Weyers Cave; granddaughter, Becky Palmer and three great-grandchildren, Vidalia Stout, Landon Smith and Diamond Oakes; two sisters, Lucy Ludholtz of Mount Crawford and Judy Dofflemyer of Bridgewater; and a brother, Boyd Craun of Gaithersburg, Md.
He was preceded by his brothers, Leonard Craun, Wade Craun and Donnie Craun.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
