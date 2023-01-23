Jesse Lee Wood, 33, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Harrisonburg. Jesse was born Jan. 29, 1989, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Tim and Tammy Stoey Wood of Elkton.
He was a 2011 graduate of Spotswood High School and an Honorary graduate of East Rockingham High School. Jesse was a special child and a member of God's family who was welcomed at and attended many area churches. He loved music, hugs, eating and taking rides. His favorite words were “Hi”, Momma, Wa Wa, which means “I Love You” and Ga Ga, which means, Where’s your turkey?” He enjoyed wheeling himself around, singing and whistling. His family and friends were his life and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Jesse is survived by brothers, Tucker Wood and wife, Stacie, and Dale Wood and wife, Alex; a sister, Leslie Wood and boyfriend, Sid; paternal grandfather, Vernon Wood and companion, Pat; maternal grandmother, Sue Stoey; special caregivers, David and Penny Shifflett and family; and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Shelby Sellers Wood and maternal grandfather, Dick Stoey.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Pastor Ed McDaniels and Pastor Mike Reynolds officiating. Burial will be private on his home place in Beldor.
The family requests attendees to wear bright and joyful colors to the service and visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
