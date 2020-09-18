Jesse Randolph Eppard
Jesse Randolph Eppard, 77, of Elkton, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1943, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Elmer and Gladys Hensley Eppard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Eppard, Lonnie Eppard, Berlon Eppard and Hensel Eppard and sisters, Beulah Lam and Beatrice Dean.
Mr. Eppard worked as a machinist for Merck and Co. until his retirement. He loved to farm with his son and brothers. He played sports in high school and loved attending his kids and grandkids ball games. Jesse was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing with friends and family; in his later years, he enjoyed playing pool. He was a lifetime member of Massanutten Hunt Club. He attended Christ United Methodist Church and was a member of Furnace United Methodist Church. Along with his wife, Jesse devoted 30 years of his life taking care of his elderly parents.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Rudolph Eppard; son, Jesse R. Eppard Jr. and wife, Sarah Pettit Eppard; daughters, Markley Hidde and husband, Jeff, and Lori Eppard; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Eppard; brothers-in-law, Randolph Lam and Charlie Lynn; his pride and joy were his grandchildren, Caitlin, Hannah, Schuyler, Matthew, Benjamin, Emily, William and Caroline; great- grandchild, Marshall, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that were very special to him. He was a devoted husband, and an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.
A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Eppard will be at Kyger Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for friends and family who wish to pay their respects.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Central Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849, Furnace United Methodist Church, 19836 Naked Creek Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or to St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.