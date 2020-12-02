Jesse Wade Haviland
Jesse Wade Haviland, 16, of Criders, Va., passed away suddenly in the early morning of Nov. 29, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.
Jesse was born on Dec. 17, 2003, to Jeremy Haviland and Jennifer Heishman Haviland. Jesse is survived by his parents; sister, Julia; paternal grandparents, Bill and Linda Haviland; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Stultz Heishman; great-grandfather, Roland Souder; uncles, Andy Haviland (Kathryne) and Aaron Heishman (Meghan); cousins, Rachel, John, Adam, and Owen; and numerous great-aunts and uncles; first cousins once removed and second cousins. Jesse was preceded in death by his great- grandmothers, Gatha Souder, Eileen Stultz, and grandfather, Richard Heishman.
Jesse was a junior at Broadway High School and was enrolled in second year Welding certification program and first year Heating and Air Conditioning at Massanutten Technical Center. Jesse had recently begun working part-time at Top Bead Welding in Broadway, Va. Jesse was a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), an organization in which he formerly served as Greenhand Treasurer and won numerous awards in Parliament procedure, forestry, dairy, poultry, soils, meats and livestock judging. Jesse was a member of the Bergton 4H club and participated in 4-H for many years and enjoyed raising and showing pigs and sheep alongside his sister Julia at the Rockingham County Fair. Jesse treasured the many friends and leaders that he got to know over the years through these activities. Jesse attended Valley View Mennonite church and was a member of the church youth group.
During his short life, Jesse was able to kayak in the Florida Everglades, swim in the surf of Hawaii, and receive recognition onstage at the National FFA Convention alongside his teammates. Through his travels and adventures, however, his favorite place remained the quiet mountains of Virginia and West Virginia. From an early age, Jesse enjoyed hunting bear and deer with his father, grandad Haviland, and countless relatives and friends. He also enjoyed helping on the family’s WadeLeigh Farm and the farms of many neighbors who needed an extra set of hands.
A kind-hearted young man whose teenage reluctance to smile in posed photographs was quickly betrayed by a warm and genuine smile that was uncontrollable in casual moments, Jesse was friendly to everyone he met and was blessed to have many friends of all ages.
Jesse’s sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his family and so many in the close-knit community. His family greatly appreciates the outpouring of sympathy and support that they have received.
The family is having a drive-in Celebration of Life service on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. in their wheat field along Trailer Park Road in Criders, Va., where all will be welcome to celebrate Jesse’s wonderful life and kind spirit.
For those wishing to pay their respects, you may visit the Grandle Funeral Home throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to sign a guestbook.
Those visiting the funeral home and attending the service are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jesse’s memory to the Bergton Emergency Rescue Squad, PO Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811, the Broadway High School FFA, 269 Gobbler Drive, Broadway, VA 22815 or Valley View Mennonite Church, 21806 Criders Road, Criders, VA 22820.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
