Jessie Bernett Stultz Turner
Jessie Bernett Stultz Turner, 99, of Harrisonburg and formerly of Broadway, died June 13, 2020, at the Envoy of Staunton Nursing Home.
She was born March 2, 1921, in Hardy County, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late George Brown and Stella Clara Shipe Stultz.
She worked for a number of years as a waitress at the Riverside Restaurant in Broadway and also as a clerk at the Broadway Drug Store. She was a member of the Mathias Brethren Church but later attended Linville Creek Church of the Brethren.
In July of 1948 she married Joseph Benjamin Turner who preceded her in death on July 28, 1993.
Surviving are a son, Joseph B. Turner and wife LaVonne of Bergton; daughter, Lea-Ann Raines and husband Vince of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Tamsen Tonner and husband Chris, Brian Ritchie, Cody Ritchie; great grandchildren, Jaycee, Kira, and Jacen Tonner; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter; June Turner Davis.
Pastor Bob Curns will conduct a private graveside at the Perry Moyer Cemetery in Bergton. There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, or the Mathias Brethren Church; 137 Upper Cove Run Road, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
