Jessie James "Jim" Minnick, 86, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born July 19, 1934, and was a son of the late Marvie Lee (Gilmer) and Hiram Luther "Lute" Minnick.
Jim worked as a delivery driver for Shen-Gas & AmeriGas for 42 years and was an avid gardener.
On May 12, 1956, he was united in marriage to Helen Louise (Curry) Minnick, who preceded him in death Jan. 25, 2021.
Jim is survived by his children, Lynn Burn and husband, Al, and Teresa Wallen and James Scott Minnick and wife, Gail; three grandsons, Gerald Eppard and companion, Janice, Steve Eppard and wife, Kara, and Joshua Minnick and wife, Amanda "Mandy"; three great-grandchildren, Hannah Eppard, Luke Eppard and Abbie Joseph; and a special caregiver, Jessica McCann.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie Eppard; five brothers, Johnny Minnick, Ray Minnick, Leo Minnick, Billy Minnick and David Minnick; and two sisters, Dorothy Payne and Violet Litten.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Josh Minnick officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
