Jessie Pauline Lohr Long, 93, of Broadway, died Aug. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born March 16, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Ralph William and Beulah Wotten Lohr.
Jessie retired from housekeeping at JMU. She was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway and was a lifelong member of the Broadway Fire Department Auxiliary and Broadway Rescue Squad Auxiliary.
On July 11, 1966, she married Eugene “Gene” Long, who preceded her in death Dec. 27, 2012.
Surviving are two sisters, Joann Gilkerson and husband, Grif, of Bridgewater and Phyllis Wisman and husband, David, of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces and nephews; special cousins, Gary and Ellen Lohr of Broadway; and a special niece, Jennifer Beahm, of Broadway.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin Lohr and Jack Lohr; and three sisters, Mary Spitzer, Jean Andes and Phoebe Hoover.
The Rev. Steve Proctor will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway to pay their respects Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815 or Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 381, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
