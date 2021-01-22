Jessie Willard Knighton Jr., 72, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Knighton was born July 2, 1948, in Rockingham County, and was the son of Lorraine Knighton Gooden of Elkton and the late Jessie Willard Knighton Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his companion of 23 years, Jennifer Charles; a brother, Brian Gooden and stepfather, Paul Gooden Sr.
Jessie retired as an operator from Reynolds Metals in Grottoes. He loved coaching Little League Baseball as well as football and basketball. Jessie had a big heart and enjoyed spending time with his canine companion, Bella “Big Pretty.”
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Angela Smith and husband, Kevin, Stephen Knighton and wife, Candy, all of Elkton, Stacy Knighton of Grottoes and Jessie Knighton III and wife, Emily, of Shenandoah; mother of his children, Darlene Knighton of Elkton; recent companion, Brenda Hansbrough of Churchville; siblings, Connie Louderback and husband, Bill, of Harrisonburg, Patti Meadows and husband, Donnie, Paul Gooden Jr. and wife, Donna, and Robert Gooden and wife, Rhonda, all of Elkton; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren with one on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Church of Solsburg with Pastors David Burrell and Josh Shifflett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Critical Care staff at Sentara RMH for their care and kindness in the treatment of their father.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of arrangements where a guest register is available to sign.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
