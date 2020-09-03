Jetta Hammer Raynes
Jetta Hammer Raynes passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. She was born July 17, 1923, to Jesse Edward and Rosa Dean Hammer. Jetta was the oldest of 18 children.
On Nov. 16, 1946, she was united in marriage to Robert H. Raynes, who preceded her in death in June 2000.
Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Janet Roach, Mareta Marshall, Doris Helfrich and Rosalyn Pryce and her brothers, Wampler, John, Bernard, Owen, Rodney, William (Billy) and Doug.
Her surviving family members are daughters, Jacinta Weaver (Jim) and Lynn-Dell Raynes; a son, R.H. Raynes Jr. (Donna); three granddaughters, Tiffany Haugen (Kalen), Brittany Knight (Brad), and Tina Raynes; nine great-grandchildren, Jaden Shifflett, Brooklen Shifflett, Jared Knight, Kaitlen Knight, Tristin Sawyer, Dustin Sawyer, Emmi Haugen, Hanna Haugen and Hina Haugen; sisters, Wanda Comer and Margie Mayes (Ronnie) and brothers, Roland, Mensel (Dorothy), Larry (Sandy) and Randy (Bonnie).
Honoring Jetta’s request, there will not be a formal viewing or funeral service. Burial will be private.
Nana’s family would like to thank the staff at HHRC for their special love and care. She really loved her second family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to your favorite charity can be made.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
