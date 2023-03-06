Jill Elizabeth Allen Painter, 69, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center with her children by her side. She was born May 18, 1953, and was the daughter of the late James Daily and Gladys Estep Painter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by and infant brother, Jerry Painter.
Jill was a receptionist for many years for Valley Health. She attended St. George’s Episcopal Church in Stanley in her youth. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, an avid reader, and loved her family more than anything. She was a wonderful mother and an amazing grandmother who will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
She is survived by son, Lukas Good and wife, Amanda, of Luray; daughter, Jessica Good of Stanley; and grandchildren, Ava Good, Adaline Good, Alivia Good, Zoie Gray and Sutton Gray.
A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
