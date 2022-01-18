Jim J. Gaylord a.k.a. Samuel C. Burkholder, 62, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2022. He was born on January 16, 1960, and was the son of the late Clayton and Annis (Coakley) Burkholder. His is survived by a sister, Rhoda Burkholder of Keezletown. Also, special friends at Community Services Board, Anna Kelly, and Sonya Rickel.
He lived most of his life in the Harrisonburg area, and resided at Living Waters in Timberville the past two weeks.
He enjoyed nature, animals, being outside and Christmas music anytime of the year. He loved his sister dearly, and enjoyed taking drives with her, and spending Saturdays with her at the home place near Keezletown. He enjoyed celebrating his birthday there on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was always very thankful for the kindnesses shown him, and will be missed by those who knew him.
A special thanks to the Community Services Board staff members who have been so kind to him through the years, especially Anna Kelly and Sonya Rickel. Also, thanks to the staff at Living Waters for the compassionate care you’ve given him the past two weeks.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastors Eugene King and Calvin Horst officiating. Masks are recommended. His favorite color was yellow, if you have something yellow, please wear it in his memory.
Friends may visit Kyger Funeral Home to sign the register. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Services Board, 1241 North Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
