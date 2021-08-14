Jimmy Victor MacNaughton, 83, a resident of the Bridgewater Retirement Community, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center.
A son of the late Victor B. MacNaughton and Dorothy MacNaughton Simpson, he was born on April 3, 1938, in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jimmy was a graduate of Falls Church High School in Virginia, and the University of Mississippi School of Engineering, before beginning his longtime career with the U. S. Forest Service as a Professional Engineer (P.E.). He held many civil engineering leadership positions across the Southeastern region which included Oxford and Jackson, Mississippi, Roanoke, Virginia, New Orleans, Louisiana, Atlanta, Georgia, and Harrisonburg, Virginia.
A member of Asbury United Methodist Church, he served on the official board, ushered, and liked to drive the church bus. Jimmy was a member of the Rockingham Rotary Club, a Fellow in the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Virginia Society of Professional Engineers, and the National Society of Professional Engineers. Jimmy was active in Virginia MATHCOUNTS, which provides engaging math programs to Jr. High students of all ability levels to build confidence and improve attitudes about math and problem solving.
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Ole Miss sports and was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals baseball team, the Washington football team and the New Orleans Saints.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia MacNaughton, of Bridgewater; daughters, Joyce Folse and husband, Tim, of Memphis, Tenn., Lynda Pasma and husband, Steve, of Boulder, Colo., and Susan Harman and husband, Todd, of Fishersville; grandchildren, Laura Folse Milonski and husband, John, Chad Pasma, Drew Pasma, Luke Folse and wife, Annie, Virginia Folse, and Phillip Harman; sister, Marcia J. MacNaughton; nieces, Mandi Lamb, Angela Fisher and husband, Mark, and Elizabeth Hellmann, and nephew, William Duke and wife, Betty.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Kay MacNaughton; brother, Victor B. MacNaughton, Jr.; grandson, Jimmy Weston Folse, and nephew, Jimmy Duke.
A memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, in downtown Harrisonburg, on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. Final resting place is planned for Oxford, Mississippi at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Catalyst for Ministries Fund, 205 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38015 www.stjude.org/donate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
