Jimmy W. Eppard, 80, of Elkton, quietly passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Eppard was born July 10, 1941, in Greene County and was a son of the late Carson and Arbutus Eppard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Eppard Hinkle; twin brother, Johnny Eppard; sisters, Helen Dunivan and Hilda Shifflett; infant sister and great-grandson, Gavin Campbell.
Jimmy was a member of Hensley’s United Methodist Church and retired from Wampler Foods as a Maintenance Mechanic. Following his retirement, he went to work as an Electricians Helper at Ben and Dan Company. He enjoyed cutting wood with his brothers, watching westerns and listening to country and bluegrass music. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Feb. 6, 1965, he married Doris Lam Eppard, who survives. Also surviving are his brothers, Larry, Carl, Alton, Galen, Melvin and Danny Eppard; granddaughters, Heather and Jessica Eppard; great-grandchildren, Zander and Athena Campbell, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Hensley’s United Methodist Church Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Kevin Poeckert.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be made at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.