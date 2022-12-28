Jo Ann (Thurber) Wonderley
Jo Ann (Thurber) Wonderley, 89, wife of Franklin Monroe Wonderley, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Wonderley was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Augusta County to the late Claudy Hampton Thurber and Bessie Mae (Meeks) Thurber.
She worked as an administrator for Home Beneficial. She was a member of St. Paul’s Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her stepdaughter, Pam Sponaugle; members of Franklin’s family; a good friend, Sheila Thurber; a number of cousins; and her special pet, Charlie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hubbard Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Thornrose Cemetery by Steven Saufley.
Memorial donations may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
