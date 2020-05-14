Jo Anna Hensley Sullivan went home to Jesus on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Her lifelong spirit of gratitude enriched the lives of her family, friends and everyone she met. Jo Anna was never without a hymn on her lips and joy in her heart.
Born Feb. 25, 1931, in Penn Laird, Va., she was the youngest child of the late Leroy “Leet” and Ruth M. Hensley, and preceded in death by sisters, Irene, Shirley, Evelyn, Jean and Bernice and brother, Leroy Jr.
She was a graduate of McGaheysville High School.
On June 26, 1952, she married James K. Sullivan and they settled in Grottoes where “Jimmy love” served as Postmaster. He preceded her in death on April 9, 1998. They were active members of Grottoes United Methodist Church.
Jo Anna is survived by a son, Michael (Diane) Sullivan of Grottoes and daughters, Mary Ruth (the late Roland) Fields of Salem, Ore., Sally (Jeff) Smith of Dayton and Jackie (Greg) Stenson, with whom she lived in “the house of love” on Dogwood Avenue. She loved her grandchildren deeply: Kenneth Sullivan, James Sullivan, Adam (Krystal) Fields, JoAnna Fields, Lydia Smith, Codi Jo (Hunter) Wheelbarger, Kiera (Michael) Heatwole, Kevin (Amanda) Stenson, Kurt Stenson and Kaylin Stenson and three great-grandchildren, Everest and Eden Stenson and Andi Jean Wheelbarger.
A private burial will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests memorial donations be made to Grottoes United Methodist Church, 300 4th St., Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
