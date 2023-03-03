Joachim Hermann “Aki” Krueger, 87, a resident of Linville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Krueger was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Klöden, East Germany to the late Hans Joachim and Ilse Damme Krüger.
He graduated from Witzenhausen College, Germany, with a degree in Agriculture. Upon moving to the United States, he and his wife established Elbe Farm in Linville, where the family has run a successful dairy operation since 1971. He studied cattle genetics and often traveled the country searching for certain bloodlines. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee and a good glass of wine. When not farming or strolling through the farm with “Frieda,” his dog and faithful walking companion, he was known to be an avid storyteller of his past and a fan of reading and watching soccer, football, and baseball and his grandson’s soccer and football games.
On Oct. 26, 1965, he married Gisela Haberland Krueger, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Krueger is survived by his children, Joachim Jay Krueger of Linville, Va., Kate K. Ferguson and husband, Timothy, of Gordonsville, Va., Karl Wilhelm Krueger and Jeanette Hedrick of Linville, Va.; siblings, Inge Baudzus and husband, Berndt, of Germany, and Ille Mees of Germany; grandchildren, Hunter Ferguson and wife, Rachel, Christian Ferguson and Brandon Ritchie; sister-in-law, Ilse Krüger; special friend to the family, Rose Comer; a nephew and a number of nieces; and his loyal dog, “Frieda.”
In addition to his parents, Mr. Krueger was preceded in death by his brother, Klaus Krüger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to their friends, neighbors, and the surrounding farming community during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
