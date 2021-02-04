“Those we hold close to our hearts never truly leave us. They live on in the kindness they have shared and the love they brought into our lives.”
Joan Allebaugh Devier, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2021, at Harman House in the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Joan was born March 23, 1930, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late C.R. “Jim” Allebaugh and Madeline Null Allebaugh.
She grew up in Lacey Spring, graduated from Broadway High School in 1947, and attended Madison College from 1947-1951.
Joan enjoyed art, reading, and was an avid UVA basketball fan throughout her life. Joan will be remembered for her unconditional love and support for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. All who knew Joan fondly remember her sweet disposition and warm smile.
Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donn Lee Devier, in 1982.
Joan is survived by her children, J. Don Clark and wife, Donna, Nancy Clark Faulkner, Kay Clark Hanley, all of Harrisonburg, Gail Clark Johnson and husband, Paul, of Waynesboro; her grandchildren, Joshua Devier Clark, Colton Hanley, Paul Hanley and wife, Emily, and Ashlee Wesner and husband, Franz; and four great-grandchildren, Lydia and Ella Hanley and Tristan and Luca Wesner.
She is also survived by a brother, Thomas N. Allebaugh and wife, Carol Lee, of Westfield, N.J.; two nieces, Anne Kanjian of Banner Elk, N.C., and Erin Muller of Crozet, and stepdaughter, Leigh Devier of Edinburg.
There will be a private graveside service at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Harman House and Oak Lea for their loving and compassionate care while she was a resident of VMRC.
Memorial contributions may be made to: VMRC Good Samaritan Fund or the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County, The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Friends may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
