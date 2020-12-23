Joan Carole (Ware) Runion
KIMBOLTON, OHIO — Joan Carole (Ware) Runion, age 75, of Kimbolton, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Summit Acres Nursing Home in Caldwell, Ohio. Joan was born Dec. 10, 1945, to Roy Lee Ware and Edith (Corder) Ware in Winchester, Va.
She worked for several years at the Rockingham Poultry in Broadway, Va.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carthell Runion; brother, Elmer Seal; sister, Francis Wright; and one grandson.
She is survived by her brother, Lee Roy (Edna) Ware of Gore, Va.; significant other, Donald Johnson of Kimbolton, Ohio; children, Caroline Baltes (Ted Barnhart) of Byesville, Ohio, Richard Self of Gillette, Wyo., Teresa Smith of Broadway, Va., and Sandra (Brian) Sparkman of Edinburg, Va.; stepchildren, Barbara Orebaugh (Leroy Shafer) of Timberville, Va., Patty (Ray) Simon of Harrisonburg, Va., Danny (Connie) Runion of Singers Glen, Va., and Joanna (Tim) Crummett of Elkton, Va.; nine grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place in the Spring in Virginia.
An Online guestbook may be signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.