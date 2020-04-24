Joan Carolyn Whetzel, age 76, of Dayton, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence. Born on August 31, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late George Dorsey Thomas, Sr. and Lucille Janet Shade Thomas.
Joan was a graduate of the Moorefield High School Class of 1961, and a graduate of Shepherd College with an Associate of Arts Degree. While living in Northern Virginia, she was a secretary for the present-day U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and had retired from Avante at Harrisonburg after 23 years of service. Strong in her Christian faith, she was a long-time member of the Christ Gospel Church in Dayton, Va. Joan enjoyed reading, tending her flower gardens, spoiling her granddaughters, and rooting for WVU and the Washington Nationals.
Surviving are three sons, Greg Whetzel of Roanoke, Va., Karl (Julie) Whetzel of Raleigh, N.C., and Charles (Erin) Whetzel, II of Harrisonburg, Va.; two granddaughters, Reagan and Avery; a brother, George (Barbara) Thomas, Jr. of Moorefield, W.Va., and a sister, Donna (Delmas) Pratt of Stephens City, Va.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside will be held at the Olivet Cemetery.
Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Joan’s Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home.
