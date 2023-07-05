Joan Elaine Comer, 83, a resident of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023.
She was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Stanley and was the daughter of the late Clarence Noah and Eula Mae Kern Comer.
Joan was an active member of Newport Christian Church. She retired from Page County Public School System where she was a teacher’s aide.
On June 13, 1957, she married V.L. “Pete” Comer, who preceded her in death April 25, 1988; her son, Anthony “Tony” C. Comer, also preceded her in death Sept. 22, 2011.
A son, Timothy Curt Comer of Shenandoah, survives her; he was always there for her with a helping hand and wonderful care. A special niece, Rebecca, of Roanoke; special cousins, Jill Young of Shenandoah and Parthenia Dodd of Catharpin, Va.; and an adopted sister, Shelley Good also survive.
In addition to her husband and son, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Vincent Comer, and a sister, Joy Comer Harner.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Newport Christian Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve McMullen and Layman Mike Harner officiating. Burial will be in Newport Cemetery.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
